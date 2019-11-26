Harvest One Announces Strategic Plan, 20% Staff Reduction After Q1 Results

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) touted a record net revenue of $4.1 million for its first quarter 2020 ended on September 30, 2019.

The cannabis company reported a 125% growth over the previous quarter for its cultivation division, with its medical and nutraceutical divisions growing 42% in the same period.

The quarter saw a 9% decline in the company's consumer division. The company posted a loss of $3.4 million in adjusted EBITDA while highlighting a 39% improvement from the same period the year prior.

With the release of the quarterly results, Harvest One announced what it calls "an enhanced strategic plan," affecting several facets of the business and its staff.

Strategic Plan Highlights

Aimed at getting the company to profitability, Harvest One plans to engage in the following:

Highlighting the plan is an approximate 20% reduction in its workforce, affecting all divisions of the company. The move is expected to save roughly 30% on an annual basis.

Adjusting for the oversupply in the Canadian market, the company's Lucky Lake facility will be repurposed to produce its Dream Water and LivRelief™ cannabis-infused products.

Currently reviewing non-core assets to decrease cultivation exposure. The company plans to redirect its focus and resources to brand development, distribution and production.

Currently in discussions to divest the company's 50.1% interest in British Columbia's Greenbelt Greenhouse facility and outdoor cultivation location.

Harvest One CEO Grant Froese, discussed the cuts and its plan. "In light of recent challenges within the cannabis industry, the company has made some difficult but necessary decisions to improve cash flows and reallocate capital to ensure the long-term growth of the company."

