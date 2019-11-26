Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Issues Warning Letters to 15 Companies For Illegal CBD Sales
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:
FDA Issues Warning Letters to 15 Companies For Illegal CBD Sales

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters Monday to 15 companies for selling products containing CBD in ways the agency said illegally breach the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The FDA has released an amended Consumer Update detailing safety concerns over CBD products.

In the absence of enough scientific studies that back the safety of CBD in food, the FDA also said that it can’t confirm CBD is safe for its use in human or animal food.

Reports exist of CBD products contaminated with substances such as pesticides and heavy metals, and the safety concerns surrounding the substance include potential liver injury, drug interaction, diarrhea and changes in mood, according to the FDA. 

“As we work quickly to further clarify our regulatory approach for products containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds like CBD, we’ll continue to monitor the marketplace and take action as needed against companies that violate the law in ways that raise a variety of public health concerns,” FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., said in a statement.  

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The companies that received warning letters are:

  • Koi CBD LLC of Norwalk, California
  • Pink Collections Inc. of Beverly Hills, California
  • Noli Oil of Southlake, Texas
  • Natural Native LLC of Norman, Oklahoma
  • Whole Leaf Organics LLC of Sherman Oaks, California
  • Infinite Product Company LLLP, doing business as Infinite CBD of Lakewood, Colorado
  • Apex Hemp Oil LLC of Redmond, Oregon
  • Bella Rose Labs of Brooklyn, New York
  • Sunflora Inc. of Tampa, Florida/Your CBD Store of Bradenton, Florida
  • Healthy Hemp Strategies LLC doing business as Curapure of Concord, California
  • Private I Salon LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Organix Industries Inc. doing business as Plant Organix of San Bernardino, California
  • Red Pill Medical Inc. of Phoenix, Arizona
  • Sabai Ventures Ltd. of Los Angeles, California
  • Daddy Burt LLC doing business as Daddy Burt Hemp Co., of Lexington, Kentucky

Some of the products mentioned in the warning letters are being promoted for infants and children; or are foods that CBD has been added to; some are promoted as dietary supplements; and one was marketed as being intended for food-producing animals.

The FDA demanded responses from the companies in 15 working days, with statements on how the companies plan to fix the violations.

Posted-In: CBDCannabis Government News Regulations FDA Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.29
-0.03
- 0.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.98
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.33
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

BDS Analytics' September 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Points To Seasonal Decline

"Death Ship" Capsize Kills Over 14,000 Sheep