New CBD Service, Colette, Aims To Help Women 'Define Their Own Ways To Shine'

A new service for female CBD users, Colette, became available Tuesday. It offers help in choosing the right CBD products based on a consumer’s specific needs.

The platform presents all-natural CBD products, collaborating with the top-notch brands in beauty, health and wellness.

"Here at Colette, we want every woman to have the opportunity to feel comfortable and confident with their health routines," Colette founder Marie Evane said in a statement. "I've listened to so many of my close girlfriends and fellow moms speak in whispers about their cannabis use, often embarrassed to admit that they use CBD or THC for fear of judgment. We're not here to judge. Nor are we in the business of fixing people. Our job is to provide women with the necessary tools to define their own ways to shine."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Colette will offer only products that are made in the U.S., organic and GMO-free, third-party tested, and that come from an ethical and sustainable supply chain. According to the company, it will prefer brands that were founded by females.

Furthermore, Colette presents its signature service called “Colette Kit,” which is a personalized kit of products. It is made upon a consumers’ short profile to meet their particular needs.

"The current landscape is flooded with CBD products right now and there's so much disinformation floating out there that it can be overwhelming for people," Evans said. "Our goal is not to push products. It's to help find solutions for each one of our customer's unique needs. Colette is part education, part personalization and 100% passion."