Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest One Posts Quarterly Net Revenue Of $3M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest One Posts Quarterly Net Revenue Of $3M

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: HVT) (OTC: HRVOF) posted fourth-quarter net revenue of $3 million Monday, up 489% from the same quarter in 2018.

The company reported negative EBITDA of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to negative EBITDA of $4.94 million in the same period of 2018.

Harvest One posted a 7-cent loss per basic and diluted share, higher than 3-cent-per-share loss in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

For the full fiscal year, Harvest One reported a net loss per share of 15 cents versus an 11-cent-per-share loss in 2018. 

The company reported net revenue of $11.5 million for fiscal 2019. 

Harvest One's adjusted EBITDA loss in 2019 was $14.94 million, higher than the adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.69 million in fiscal 2018. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The company also reported on some significant milestones achieved either during or after the quarter ended, including signing an agreement to distribute Satipharm’s CBD GellPell capsules via Hollan & Barret; finalizng the acquisition of Delivra Corp. and its LivRelief brand; entering into a supply agreements with GenCanna Global USA and 9869247 Canada Limited; and receiving an amendment to United Greeneries license from Health Canada that enables it to sell cannabis oil products.

"We are delighted with the company's progress throughout the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 as we build a platform for long-term growth across all our segments," CEO Grant Froese said in a statement.

"In the fourth quarter, we showed strong revenue growth within our consumer and medical segments while our cultivation segment remained steady prior to adding the necessary scale through the expansions of our facilities."

Harvest One shares were down 3.33% at 24 cents at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVOF)

These Were The Companies Added And Removed From OTC Markets Indexes At The End Of Q3
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.33
-0.1533
- 1.14%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.00
-0.048
- 0.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.46
-0.1075
- 0.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.02
-0.12
- 0.04%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
HortiCann Light + Tech Conference
October 31, 2019
DENVER, CO
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
see all

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt