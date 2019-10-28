Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TCPA Lawsuit Warns Marketers To Mind Their Ps And Qs
New Frontier Data  
October 28, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:
TCPA Lawsuit Warns Marketers To Mind Their Ps And Qs
Q: With recent news about Tilt Holdings being the subject of a TCPA lawsuit, what is the upshot and what are broader implications for other cannabis businesses (like mine)?

A: In 1991, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) became law in response to increasing amounts of telemarketing calls being made to consumers' homes. Among other things, the TCPA specifically prohibits using an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) to call consumers without their prior expressed consent. Regardless that the TCPA was enacted when most consumers still relied on landlines, over the intervening 30 years the law has also been applied to calls made to cell phones, or via text messaging.

The TCPA also outlines statutory damages for violations. Specifically, it allows for $500 per violation, and treble damages (3x) if the violations are intentional. Given that, damages for TCPA violations regularly amount to $1,500 per infraction. The Institute for Legal Reform reports that the average settlement for a TCPA class action suit is $6.6 million. TCPA lawsuits are also not uncommon; there were more than 3,800 such filings in 2018.

Tilt Holdings, and its subsidiary Baker Technologies, provide technological solutions including marketing and communications for cannabis businesses. Both companies were named in a lawsuit alleging the sending (or facilitating the sending) of text messages to consumers' cell phones using an ATDS without the consumers' express consent. The numbers were allegedly collected by Baker Technologies and distributed to its cannabis dispensary clients. In order to be TCPA-compliant, consent must be had from every consumer receiving a text message or call.

The scenario can be instructive for cannabis businesses. The generally broad restrictions on advertising for cannabis businesses require creative methods of consumer outreach. Alternative approaches (such as social media) can be unpredictable, since different platforms have demonstrated various and inconsistent levels of openness to hosting cannabis-related content. Direct consumer outreach via calls or texts might seem like a relatively easy and efficient approach, but — as illustrated in the Tilt case — it requires strict adherence to telecommunications regulations.

Furthermore, with increased attention from both Congress and the FCC about robocalls, including aggressive blocking of robocalls and fines for spoofing numbers (i.e., altering a caller ID to appear local to the consumer), cannabis businesses interested in direct consumer outreach must exercise caution and diligence to assure that they are compliant with all applicable regulations.

Given the complex and varied compliance landscape of the cannabis industry, it is easy to become overwhelmed while simply staying up-to-date and compliant with industry regulations. Nevertheless, it is imperative to maintain awareness of, and compliance with, the range of regulatory frameworks that impact all aspects of one's business. Otherwise, business owners risk exposing themselves to costly and avoidable sanctions.

The post Ask Our Experts 10/27/19: TCPA Lawsuit Warns Marketers to Mind Their Ps and Qs appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.09
-0.05
- 0.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.46
-0.03
- 0.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.52
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.59
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

One Year Anniversary Of Canada's Cannabis Adult-Use Legalization: Illicit Consumption To Decline To 14% Of Total Market By 2024