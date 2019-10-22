Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TerrAscend Obtains Health Canada License To Sell Cannabis Extracts, Edibles, Topicals
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
TerrAscend Obtains Health Canada License To Sell Cannabis Extracts, Edibles, Topicals

Canadian cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTC: TRSSFannounced Tuesday it has obtained an amendment to its existing Health Canada license that enables it to sell cannabis extracts, topicals and edibles.

The news comes as the country kicks off “Cannabis 2.0,” legalizing edibles, beverages and other cannabis derivative products.

Sales of these newly legalized products are expected to commence in December.

TerrAscend’s new product formats will be produced at its EU-GMP certified facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company said.

The company submitted 15 SKUs to Health Canada for launch approval, including vape pens, edibles and cartridges. TerrAscend said it plans to submit a larger set of SKUs in the upcoming months.

"The addition of cannabis derivatives to our product line enables TerrAscend to better meet the needs of patients and customers, who demand safe, standardized products," CEO Michael Nashat said in a statement. "This approval also paves the way to bring our U.S. brands and formulations to the Canadian market."

TerrAscend shares were trading down slightly at $3.70 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

TerrAscend Receives Health Canada Approval To Triple Licensed Cultivation, Processing Capacity

TerrAscend Plans To Complete $25M Private Placement, Completes First Tranche With $10M From Canopy Rivers

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 edibles extracts Health Canada topicalsCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRSSF)

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Education Remains The Biggest Challenge For Canadian Cannabis Businesses
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Zelda, Ilera Therapeutics Propose Merger To Form 'One of the World's Leading Medicinal Cannabis Companies'
TerrAscend Receives Health Canada Approval To Triple Licensed Cultivation, Processing Capacity
The Week In Cannabis: The Vaping Crisis, Q3 Earnings On The Horizon & More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.67
-0.2094
- 1.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.13
-0.045
- 0.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.76
-0.045
- 0.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.62
0.59
+ 0.2%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

M&A Bankers Are Looking For Amazon-Proof Logistics Businesses

Commentary: CSX Offers The First Trip Compliance Reporting