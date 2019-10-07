Market Overview

Gotham Green Partners Leads $16M Investment Round In Viola
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Cannabis company Viola said Monday that it closed a $16-million funding round led by Gotham Green Partners.

This is the first time the cannabis investment firm has supported Viola, the company said.

The investment round will help support the purchase of a 34,500-square-foot cultivation, processing and distribution facility in California, and also the finalization of the company’s 48,000-square-foot facility in Michigan.

Additionally, it will allow for the company’s development through new hires, according to Viola. 

"Over the last five years, Viola has been dedicated to creating and producing quality herbal experiences for our customers," CEO Al Harrington said in a statement.

"With the financial support and investment of Gotham Green Partners, our ability to dedicate more physical space to growing and cultivating our flowers and team will make the possibilities endless."  

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Jason Adler, managing member of Gotham Green Partners, said Harrington has brought on a "top-notch" management team. 

"Further, Al's background and the company's mission resonate with a broad and engaged consumer base, and we are excited to see Viola products on more retail shelves across the country. " 

Viola was founded 2011 by Harrington, a former NBA player, and has operations in California, Oregon, Michigan and Colorado. The company’s main philosophy is to help promote social equity. The company had raised $15 million prior to the latest funding round. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Medical Cannabis: Israel Sets A High Bar - The US Must Follow

The FDA and Congress’ failure to prioritize medical cannabis research and reform has left the United States behind. While countries like Canada and ... read more

'In Nevada, It Is The First': America's Second Cannabis Lounge Set To Open

The first-ever cannabis café in the U.S., Lowell Café, had its grand opening Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, CBS News reported. "For ... read more

Here's How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. After dozens of people across the Midwest and California were sickened as a ... read more
