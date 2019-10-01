Market Overview

Kentucky Hemp Growers Can Apply For 2020 Hemp Licenses Starting In November
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 12:01pm   Comments
Kentucky Hemp Growers Can Apply For 2020 Hemp Licenses Starting In November

Hemp growers and processors in Kentucky can start applying for a license to participate in the state’s 2020 hemp program in mid-November, the Associated Press reported Monday.

An online application option has been included in the application process with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, said State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The department will start accepting grower applications Nov. 15 and continuing through March 25, 2020.

While processor applications can be submitted beginning Nov. 15, the department said it plans to make a year-round processor application available in the future, according to the AP. 

Posted-In: Associated Press Hemp

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

