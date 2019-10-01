Kentucky Hemp Growers Can Apply For 2020 Hemp Licenses Starting In November

Hemp growers and processors in Kentucky can start applying for a license to participate in the state’s 2020 hemp program in mid-November, the Associated Press reported Monday.

An online application option has been included in the application process with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, said State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The department will start accepting grower applications Nov. 15 and continuing through March 25, 2020.

While processor applications can be submitted beginning Nov. 15, the department said it plans to make a year-round processor application available in the future, according to the AP.

