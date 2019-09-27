Market Overview

KushCo Holdings Announces $30.2 Million Direct Offering
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2019 10:10am   Comments
KushCo Holdings Announces $30.2 Million Direct Offering
KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB) said Thursday it has signed agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 17.2 million units.

Each unit is one common share with a price of $0.001 per share and a warrant to buy half a common share at an offering price of $1.75 per unit.

These warrants, while directly exercisable, have an expiration date set to five years and an exercise price of $2.25 per share.

The company expects the gross proceeds to reach around $30.1 million before deducting necessary fees and other offering costs, and said it plans to use the net proceeds for corporate purposes.

The direct offering is expected to close Sept. 30.

The direct offering is expected to close Sept. 30.

KushCo Holdings is a company that provides various services and produces ancillary products meeting the needs of the cannabis and hemp industries.

The stock was falling by 4.59% to $1.63 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Offerings Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
