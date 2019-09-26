Market Overview

Pennsylvanian Gov. Tom Wolf In Favor of Legalizing Adult-Use Marijuana
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 11:57am   Comments
The Keystone State could be on a path to getting legally stoned. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference with Lt. Governor John Fetterman Wednesday to announce a report on recreational marijuana in the state. 

What happened

Fetterman visited all 67 counties in the state to find out whether Pennsylvanians support the legalization of recreational marijuana, Wolf said in a statement. 

“And among the many who voiced their opinions, the majority supported legalization.”

The tour lasted 98 days from February to May, during which 70 stops were made. A majority of residents were in favor of legalization in all but a few counties, according to the governor's office. 

What’s Next

Wolf and Fetterman called for the following: 

  • Legislation that decriminalizes non-violent and small cannabis-related offenses.
  • A path to restorative justice through the expungement of past convictions of non-violent and small cannabis-related crimes.
  • A debate in the General Assembly on the legalization of adult-use, recreational marijuana. 

“We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me,” Wolf said in a statement. 

In March, Pennsylvania senators presented a bill, SB 350, to legalize adult cannabis use, High Times reported.

SB 350 consisted of various provisions that would have expunged criminal records for non-violent cannabis offenses and commuted the sentences of those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana offenses. At thetime, Wolf didn’t have a formed opinion on the issue, according to High Times. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

