Hexo's Kwasniewska Recognized For Cannabis Cultivation

HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) announced Monday that its master grower Agnes Kwasniewska was chosen as the first-ever Master Grower of the Year at the Grow Up Conference and Expo Awards.

The recognition celebrates the top professional cannabis growers who have consistently produced top-notch crops.

Agnes was elected from a group of 10 nominees and received her award Sept. 12 at the first annual Grow Up Awards Gala.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Kwasniewska said in a statement. “This is great recognition for the entire cultivation team and HEXO’s focus on consistent, high-quality products.”

Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO’s CEO and co-founder, said Kwasniewska is an exceptional role model and grower who has been instrumental in the company's success.

"We are extremely proud to see her great work recognized by her peers in the cannabis industry," St-Louis said in a statement.

This is Kwasniewska's second notable cannabis industry acknowledgement, as she was previously named as the best cultivator on the Power 10 of the Canadian Cannabis Industry list.

Hexo Master Grower Agnes Kwasniewska and Arno Groll, chief manufacturing officer, at the Grow Up Awards Gala Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Hexo.