Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hexo's Kwasniewska Recognized For Cannabis Cultivation
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Hexo's Kwasniewska Recognized For Cannabis Cultivation
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXOannounced Monday that its master grower Agnes Kwasniewska was chosen as the first-ever Master Grower of the Year at the Grow Up Conference and Expo Awards.

The recognition celebrates the top professional cannabis growers who have consistently produced top-notch crops. 

Agnes was elected from a group of 10 nominees and received her award Sept. 12 at the first annual Grow Up Awards Gala.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Kwasniewska said in a statement. “This is great recognition for the entire cultivation team and HEXO’s focus on consistent, high-quality products.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO’s CEO and co-founder, said Kwasniewska is an exceptional role model and grower who has been instrumental in the company's success. 

"We are extremely proud to see her great work recognized by her peers in the cannabis industry," St-Louis said in a statement.

This is Kwasniewska's second notable cannabis industry acknowledgement, as she was previously named as the best cultivator on the Power 10 of the Canadian Cannabis Industry list.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Hexo Master Grower Agnes Kwasniewska and Arno Groll, chief manufacturing officer, at the Grow Up Awards Gala Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Hexo. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEXO)

14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From September 9
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Industry Seeing Growing Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.03
-0.1742
- 0.96%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.01
-0.0517
- 0.47%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.54
-0.1088
- 0.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.22
0.005
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5.5%; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher