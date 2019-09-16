Market Overview

Syqe Partners, TerrAscend Partner To Introduce Cannabis Inhaler To Canada
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 3:58pm   Comments
Syqe Medical, Ltd announced Monday that it has entered a distribution agreement with TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTC: TRSSF) to introduce the Syqe Inhaler to the Canadian market.  

The company said its inhaler is the first metered-dose medical cannabis inhaler in the world that offers accurate, predictable and regular treatment that meets pharmaceutical standards.

Syqe Medical launched the inhaler in June in the Israeli market and will now bring it to Canada via its collaboration with TerrAscend.

"Syqe's goal since inception has been to bring relief to as many patients as possible in the fastest possible way, and we spent eight years developing the Syqe Inhaler to ensure that when introduced, it would make a significant positive impact on patients' lives," Perry Davidson, Syqe CEO and founder, said in a statement.

"We have been searching for a partner that is truly focused on the medical side of cannabis. We are thrilled to be working with TerrAscend to share our groundbreaking technology with a progressive market at the forefront of medical cannabis treatment."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

TerrAscend will make marketing, distribution and sales arrangements in Canada under the deal. 

The company said it's an ideal time to enter the Canadian market, as the Health Canada survey from 2018 reports that 71% of medical cannabis users are consuming it in dried or leaf form.

The Syqe inhaler allows precise dosing of cannabis.

“For the first time ever, the amount of THC in the bloodstream can be accurately controlled in a consistent, repeatable and completely non-invasive fashion,” the companies said in a press release. 

