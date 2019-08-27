CBD Hard Candy Manufacturer Celebrates Decade In Business With New Products, Website

Paradise, a CBD-infused hard candy manufacturer, announced Tuesday it's celebrating a decade in business by presenting new products, launching a new e-commerce website and advancing manufacturing activities.

Consumers can shop CBD edibles, oils, topicals, and tinctures at www.tasteparadise.com, while wholesale for the Paradise CBD line is available nationally, the company said.

Its line of new products includes tinctures with up to 3,000mg of CBD, pet CBD oil, bottles of THC oil made with organic unrefined MCT coconut oil. Paradise also offers caramels, lozenges, and gummy bears with sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The new THC, CBD and hemp seed topical line counts body balm and a muscle rub, while many products, such as THC tablets and lolipops are still in its research and development phase, the company reports.

Paradise also improved and advanced some of its existing operations facilities, working to sustain its reputation as one of the most respected industry manufacturers, the company said.

"The market potential is substantial in this industry. With our decade of experience, Paradise is poised to continue being a first-to-market leader. After ten years, we couldn't be more excited about how far we've come and are as committed as ever to our values of integrity, quality and customer satisfaction, ” Katie Devoe, Paradise co-founder, said in a statement.

