Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 11:37am   Comments
Share:
Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal brands, interim CEO Irwin Simon told CNBC's Jim Cramer Monday.

Aphria is a consumer packaged goods company at its core and is backed by strong brands that include Solei and Riff, Simon said during Cramer's daily "Mad Money" show.

This helped the company report a sales beat in its recent fiscal fourth-quarter report along with positive earnings before EBITDA, he said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

$5B Illicit Market

Aphria has no exposure to the U.S. market, but the company is focused on the $5-billion illegal cannabis market, the CEO said. Focusing on converting consumers from the illegal market to the legal market is a priority to build the company's brands and gain consumer confidence, he said. 

'Right Press Release' Not Enough

Aphria also guided 2020 sales to come in between $650 million and $700 million, higher than estimates of $639 million. This is what helps the company stand out in the cannabis field, where companies have succeeded based "who can get the right press release out," he said.

The true winners are companies like Aphria that are able to show "organic growth and making money and rewarding your shareholders," Simon said. 

Whole Foods Exec Joins Board

Aphria named former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market Walter Robb to its board of directors in April in conjunction with its fiscal third-quarter report.

Simon told Cramer there are many similarities between the natural and organic industry and cannabis industry in terms of potential health benefits, edibles, supplements and more. 

Aphria shares were down 0.36% at $7.01 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CNBC Irwin Simon Jim Cramer Mad Money marijuanaCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 5, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week, 8/5/19
82 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
-0.126
- 31.49%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0086
+ 31.29%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.1
+ 28.57%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
0.1494
+ 22.96%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0052
- 20.55%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.32
-0.2815
- 17.59%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.67
0.1
+ 17.54%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0051
+ 17%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0053
+ 16.41%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.19
0.0259
+ 16.19%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.0341
+ 13.37%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.22
-0.0301
- 12.19%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0043
+ 11.89%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.25
-0.16
- 11.35%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.45
-2.54
- 11.05%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
0.0264
+ 11%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0245
+ 10.49%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0195
- 10.47%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.22
-0.14
- 10.29%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0066
+ 10.09%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
-0.035
- 9.46%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0156
- 9.45%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
-0.058
- 9.09%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.10
-0.3
- 8.82%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.65
-0.06
- 8.45%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.017
- 8.1%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.58
0.0415
+ 7.76%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.54
-0.3765
- 7.65%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0036
- 7.58%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.0108
- 7.45%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.65
0.46
+ 7.43%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.105
+ 7.34%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.14
- 7.07%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.013
+ 7.03%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.08
-0.1545
- 6.93%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.88
0.12
+ 6.82%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0067
- 6.79%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
-0.05
- 6.67%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.06
- 6.59%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 6.56%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.022
- 6.53%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0303
- 6.39%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.07
0.12
+ 6.15%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.80
0.27
+ 5.96%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0127
- 5.77%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0042
- 5.65%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
0.07
+ 5.56%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.34
0.0178
+ 5.54%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
-0.0126
- 5.48%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.00
0.0515
+ 5.44%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0054
- 5.38%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0199
+ 5.38%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.58
0.0278
+ 5.06%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
-0.04
- 5.06%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.004
+ 5%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0014
+ 4.91%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.0129
+ 4.83%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.12
0.14
+ 4.7%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0285
- 4.67%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.60
0.19
+ 4.31%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.09
4.1173
+ 4.16%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.26
0.09
+ 4.15%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.94
-0.1636
- 3.99%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.75
0.22
+ 3.98%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0017
+ 3.87%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$15.79
-0.62
- 3.78%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.64%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 3.57%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
-0.011
- 3.48%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.67
0.42
+ 3.43%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.33
0.1385
+ 3.31%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
-0.0066
- 3.31%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0008
- 3.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
-0.0025
- 3.23%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.67
0.0207
+ 3.19%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.006
- 3%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.49
-0.0457
- 2.97%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0139
+ 2.96%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0077
+ 2.85%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
-0.06
- 2.79%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.93
-0.0266
- 2.78%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.62
-0.074
- 2.75%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.79
-0.3
- 2.71%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.38
-0.01
- 2.57%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.41
0.0102
+ 2.55%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.47
0.0364
+ 2.54%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.04
0.2464
+ 2.52%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.79
-0.0191
- 2.35%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.52
-0.1315
- 2.33%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.65
0.0149
+ 2.33%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.72
0.22
+ 2.32%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0043
+ 2.29%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.91
0.02
+ 2.25%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.96
0.26
+ 2.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.11
0.6103
+ 2.22%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.55
2.62
+ 2.11%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0015
+ 2.1%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.04
0.66
+ 2.1%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0023
- 2.09%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
0.08
+ 2%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.38
-0.22
- 1.9%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.42
-0.0266
- 1.85%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0057
- 1.84%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.46
0.095
+ 1.77%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.74%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.006
- 1.67%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
-0.015
- 1.65%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.07
0.065
+ 1.63%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.67
0.09
+ 1.61%
Teradyne (TER)
$50.91
-0.82
- 1.59%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.83
0.075
+ 1.58%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.42
0.1081
+ 1.48%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
-0.01
- 1.43%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
0.028
+ 1.41%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.71
-0.1934
- 1.39%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.03
-0.2999
- 1.34%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.95
0.1
+ 1.27%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.42
-0.0299
- 1.22%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.005
+ 1.22%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
-0.02
- 1.19%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.11
-0.06
- 1.16%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.17
0.12
+ 1.09%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.12
0.0524
+ 1.03%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.47
0.1919
+ 0.95%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
0.0055
+ 0.91%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
0.01
+ 0.89%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.16
0.045
+ 0.88%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.88
-0.025
- 0.86%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.61
0.49
+ 0.82%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.39
-0.0605
- 0.81%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.81%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
0.0026
+ 0.76%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$285.95
2.1295
+ 0.75%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
0.0034
+ 0.72%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.72%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.18
0.792
+ 0.66%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
0.0018
+ 0.63%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.04
0.05
+ 0.63%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.56
-0.06
- 0.62%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.23
0.915
+ 0.6%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.004
- 0.55%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$78.68
-0.33
- 0.42%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.40
0.01
+ 0.42%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0002
- 0.4%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.89
0.425
+ 0.39%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.001
+ 0.39%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.45
0.16
+ 0.38%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.46
0.0399
+ 0.3%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.16
0.05
+ 0.29%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$60.29
0.16
+ 0.27%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
-0.0002
- 0.2%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.50
-0.009
- 0.16%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.97
0.03
+ 0.15%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.02
-0.0096
- 0.14%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.001
- 0.13%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.30
0.005
+ 0.12%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
0.0003
+ 0.11%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.01
-0.0005
- 0.05%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.72
-0.0001
- 0.01%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.41
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.55
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.37
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.00
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.84
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
+ 0%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.50
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$2.95
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.90
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario's Second License Lottery

The earnings season is in full swing, with a number of companies are expected to report results this week. Here is a short overview of which companies are ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI), a Los Angeles-based natural resources company that owns more than 70 square miles of property with water rights in Southern ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Expeditors International Navigates Trade War, Posts Earnings Beat