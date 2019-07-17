Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenbox And The Power Of Cannabis-Dispensing Robots
Javier Hasse and Eric Terbush  
July 17, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Greenbox And The Power Of Cannabis-Dispensing Robots
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Powered by an interactive touch screen, Greenbox’s robots dispense multiple types and strains of cannabis products, from edibles to flower to CBD, in one transaction.

The robots actively monitor the temperature and shelf life of each product and perform automated analysis of purchasing trends. These factors coalesce to give dispensary owners deep insight into what their customer base wants.

To learn more about the technology underlying the first fully automated cannabis dispensing robot, Benzinga reached out to Zack Johnson, the founder and CEO of Greenbox Robotics.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The Vision

“Like all entrepreneurs, I’ve bowled gutters and strikes, earned my hard knocks and danced on the edge of the abyss more times than my heart would like. But every step, every cold call and bar napkin scribble has brought me to my current venture, Greenbox Robotics, the world’s first intelligent cannabis dispensing robot,” Johnson said.

Using the Greenbox app, customers can browse each box’s wares and prices and make “a trip to the dispensary” in under 3 minutes on average, according to Greenbox.

“Greenbox makes it easy to discover, select and purchase cannabis and CBD products via self-service robot locations,” Johnson said. “We are bringing a $55-billion-plus industry over the counter with a simple consumer touch.”

The foundation of this technology-driven approach to cannabis distribution is artificial intelligence; Greenbox actively notifies its owners and accommodates customers more effectively with each transaction.

AI And Distribution

The first vending machine reached the market in 1883, and the underlying principles haven’t evolved significantly since then.

Outside of accommodating new payment methods, the core idea of portable storage units that dispense goods for a price hasn’t been disrupted for close to a century. At least until now.

“We didn’t just go out and repurpose old vending machines to carry cannabis products like some of our competitors; we engineered and manufactured Greenbox from the ground up specifically for cannabis consumers,” Johnson said.

This purpose-driven approach to design bore fruit. 

“When a robot is placed outside of dispensary walls in shopping malls, grocery stores or hotels, our integrated verification partner confirms the age and identity of the customer prior to completing the transaction.”

A yearlong collaboration with a dispensary in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, California led to the vision behind Greenbox's product, Johnson said.

“I got to see how the gears turned inside a dispensary intimately. I realized that there were so many lost opportunities and rampant inefficiencies that could be weeded out, so to speak, with some good old 21st-century automation.”

Plans For The Future

While cannabis operators are in a period of aggressive consolidation, Johnson doesn’t see any M&A plans in the future for Greenbox.

“Our focus is on building more robots and providing as much value for our customers as possible," he said.

Greenbox is selective about who it partners with, and is only interested in companies with long-term, well-crafted strategies around growth, branding and distribution, the CEO said.

"There are a lot of people trying to be a part of this industry right now, but it is fundamental to align with those that share the same vision about the industry we do."

Rather than cashing out, Johnson's vision is one of global market penetration.

“My ultimate vision is having a Greenbox in every city in the world — specifically in malls, airports and hotels.”

The legal landscape makes that vision unobtainable for now, but Johnson said he's unfazed.

“As global restrictions loosen up, our reach will expand. We have been approached by entrepreneurs globally,” he said. “The goal is to build a strong foundation in the United States with a predetermined number of deployed robots.”

Related Stories:

Island Cannabis CEO Talks Changing Landscape, Plans To Remain Private

From Tea To THC: The Heady Rise Of Growpacker's Stephen Boyd

Photos courtesy of Greenbox.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Greenbox marijuanaCannabis Top Stories Exclusives Markets Tech Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.02
-0.12
- 2.9%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.0143
- 2.18%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.55
0.21
+ 1.7%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.25
-0.02
- 1.57%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.75
-0.025
- 0.9%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$6.09
0.031
+ 0.51%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.80
-0.02
- 0.41%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.25
0.03
+ 0.33%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.73
-0.07
- 0.27%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.21
0.01
+ 0.24%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.29
0.02
+ 0.22%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.54
-0.01
- 0.22%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.75
0.005
+ 0.18%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.33
-0.08
- 0.18%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.49
0.02
+ 0.17%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.39
0.005
+ 0.15%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$12.01
0.01
+ 0.08%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$26.09
0.02
+ 0.08%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.16
0.0057
+ 0.08%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.95
0.01
+ 0.07%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$170.90
0.11
+ 0.06%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.54
-0.05
- 0.05%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.74
-0.03
- 0.05%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.61
-0.0025
- 0.04%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$14.14
-0.005
- 0.04%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.38
0.0078
+ 0.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.18
0.0099
+ 0.03%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.19
-0.05
- 0.03%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.85
-0.005
- 0.03%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.16
0.02
+ 0.03%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.99
-0.005
- 0.03%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.15
-0.01
- 0.02%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.55
-0.0052
- 0.01%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.70
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.01
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.07
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.63
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.33
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.13
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.02
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.35
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$13.49
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.89
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.59
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.17
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.89
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.87
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.15
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.88
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.40
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.48
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.86
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.70
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$4.00
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.83
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.49
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.74
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.74
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.85
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.16
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.34
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.11
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.18
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.79
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.10
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$5.03
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.16
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.11
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.61
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.54
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.55
-0.0008
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.78
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.31
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.51
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.03
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.44
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.36
+ 0%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.02
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.83
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.94
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.72
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.22
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.75
+ 0%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$128.32
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.30
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.74
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.40
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.40
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.74
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.36
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.50
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.57
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.07
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.15
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.59
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.13
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.13
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.41
+ 0%
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.45
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.79
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.50
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

It's Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs