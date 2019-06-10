Employment And Revenue Opportunities In Zimbabwe
- Africa has the highest usage rates (11.4%) out of any region globally, but is well behind North America and Europe in terms of deploying legal cannabis programs
- With the African population projected to double by 2050 to over 2.5 billion people, African countries are looking for new opportunities to increase employment and drive economic growth
- A recent analysis of the Zimbabwean economy shows that by deploying a medical and industrial cannabis program, there is potential to create between 60k and 90k new jobs in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors and drive significant economic activity
- By enabling medical and industrial cultivation, processing and exports, Zimbabwean cannabis businesses can generate in excess of USD $300 million in revenues, even with a modest (50,000 hectares) cultivation within five years of deployment
- While a major exporter of tobacco worldwide, Zimbabwe is at risk of declining agricultural output and displaced workers due to decreased demand for tobacco. Cannabis can offer a potential solution to those who have been displaced in the tobacco industry.
