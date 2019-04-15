Preparing For Toronto: MJ Freeway To Discuss Cannabis Technology

The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The cannabis industry is constantly developing, from market expansions and stock volatility to recent regulations and everything in-between. Benzinga stays current and relevant in the landscape by recruiting only the best executives and thought leaders for our conference, and this event is no exception.

Ahead of the April 17-18 event, the Benzinga Events team will showcase our exciting topics and discussions.

The Discussion

Cannabis technology continues to be a runaway train of innovation. For decades, tech advancements were kept secretive to avoid the ramifications of the law. Now with cannabis in the mainstream, the floodgates of technological advancements can occur out in the open.

From extraction to logistics to compliance and so much more, each segment of the industry is buzzing with activity and advancements in the space. There isn’t a sector of the cannabis industry that is not experiencing the technology boom. Now, more than ever, is the time to stay up to date on all the latest happenings.

The Speakers

Lauren Grant of BNN Bloomberg will host a fireside chat with MJ Freeway co-founder and CEO Jessica Billingsley to discuss the latest news in the space.

