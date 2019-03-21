Africa Symposium To Assess Socio-Economic Impact Of Hemp Cultivation In Region

New Frontier Data, the authority in data analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, will hold Africa’s premier hemp and cannabis conference, The InterCannAlliance (ICA) Africa Symposium, to take place in May 2019 in Victoria Falls.

This one-day invitation-only event brings together industry leaders across the Nine Foundational Pillars of new cannabis markets, to share lessons learned and best practices with regional government officials and stakeholders. Attendees will also receive New Frontier Data’s first-of-its-kind study of the socio-economic impact of hemp cultivation across agriculture-based sub-Saharan economies, “The African Regional Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook.”

“More than 30 new legal U.S. cannabis markets have emerged, each with its own unique approach and path to market,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. “Dozens of nations around the world are now seeking the best model to bring their own cannabis to market and exploring models or roadmaps best suited to activate these markets. The InterCannAlliance founding members have committed to share best practices and lessons learned to foster effective and responsible go to market practices.”

The Nine Foundational Pillars represented within the ICA educational structure and their corresponding industry experts include:

Policy, Vicente Sederberg (U.S.)

Regulation, Hoban Law Group (U.S.)

Taxation, CohnReznick (U.S.)

Lab Testing, Steep Hill Labs (U.S.)

Compliance, Simplifya (U.S.)

Data and Reporting, New Frontier Data (U.S.)

Cultivation, TheraCann International (Australia)

Processing, Mountain Medicine (Canada)

New Frontier Data recently presented preliminary findings to the Zimbabwean government while working in collaboration with other regulators in the region to finalize what will be the first rigorous assessments of both risks and opportunities of hemp cultivation in Africa. Aguirre de Carcer commented, “We are honored to be collaborating on this leading-edge endeavor with key nations in Africa, especially given the potentially massive geo-economic impact the cultivation of this new crop could have across sub-Saharan Africa."

Please email media@NewFrontierData.com to request an invitation to ICA Africa or for more information.

About InterCannAlliance:

The International Cannabis Alliance (InterCannAlliance) was created in March of 2018 to bring advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to new and evolving legal cannabis markets around the globe. As established and emerging markets look to cannabis to reinvigorate their economies, healthcare and a range of industries, InterCannAlliance unites recognized leaders from industry segments considered to be critical building blocks for any cannabis market. The organization seeks to simplify the complex and inconsistent regulatory environments being implemented across and within nations and to help emerging markets capitalize on lessons learned elsewhere. The InterCannAlliance conducts invitation-only quarterly regional symposia to facilitate collaboration among governments, non-government organizations and large commercial enterprises to expedite access to and assessment of opportunities while accelerating growth. For more information, visit www.intercannalliance.com.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

