Starbuds Canada Announces First Recreational Cannabis Store Opening

Canadian adult-use cannabis retailer Starbuds said Monday that it's opening its first education-based retail cannabis experience in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

The Starbuds Canada store is located at the Dawson Mall on 8th Street in Dawson Creek. The company said it's a major step in its growth strategy to become a leading cannabis retailer in Canada.

Despite the full legalization of marijuana in Canada, the black market continues to dominate in sales. Most cannabis dispensaries across Canada are government-operated.

The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Danny Moses, Alan Brochstein and many others.

Starbuds plans a number of store openings across Canada; its next step involves expanding its presence across British Columbia. The company also has outlets in various licensing phases in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Related Links:

Survey: Despite Marijuana Legalization, Canada Sees No Change In Number Of Consumers

Nielsen, Headset, Deloitte Form Strategic Alliance To Provide Canadian Cannabis Data