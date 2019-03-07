710 Security Acquires Leif Alert In Consolidation of Colorado Cannabis Security Firms

Cannabis security firm 710 Security, LTD announced the acquisition Thursday of custom home and commercial cannabis security system provider Leif Alert. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

710 Security has offices in Colorado, Ohio and Michigan. By acquiring Leif Alert, it adds a company that has secured facilities in Colorado, Michigan and Oregon for major cannabis brands including Viola Extracts, Simply Pure, Starbuds, Bonfire Cannabis, A Cut Above and Dark Horse Genetics.

Leif Alert owner Chris Boyd will join 710 Security as the company’s chief operating officer. The addition of Boyd reunites him with former colleague and 710 Security founder David Beckett.

“I am extremely excited to work with Chris Boyd again. I had the pleasure of working with him right before Amendment 64 passed. He has a vast knowledge and understands the regulated struggles we face every day,” Beckett said in a statement.

Boyd shared his enthusiasm as well.

“I knew and worked with David for a small dealer in Denver for a few months before the industry started. How ironic that 10 years later we are back together taking on America with the most experience in the cannabis industry, hands down."

710 Security also added Ryan Shields as its vice president of operations. Beckett and Shields have worked together for "several years," according to the company.

With the addition of Boyd and Shields to its leadership, Beckett said the company can focus on quality as it rolls out a nationwide expansion strategy.

