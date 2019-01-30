Market Overview

New Age Beverages Takes Noni+Collagen Product Global After Strong Sales In Test Markets
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) announced plans to expand its Noni+Collagen product to more international markets after it enjoyed strong sales in three test markets.

What Happened

The Noni+Collagen product comes in 50-ml glass bottle shots for once-daily use that are sold in three 10-packs. The product was launched in three test markets: the U.S., Taiwan, and Japan. In the two months since the launch, the product notched $4 million in sales, according to New Age. 

New Age Beverages plans to expand Noni+Collagen's launch into more than 50 additional markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The product is available only through Morinda's direct-to-Consumer network that incorporates more than 200,000 distributors.

Why It's Important

New Age Beverages said it would acquire Morinda for $85 million back in December and completed the acquisition later the same month

The Noni+Collagen product is Morinda's most successful launch in its history since the launch of the Tahitian Noni Juice 20 years ago, New Age Beverages said in a statement. 

What's Next

In its statement, New Age Beverages quoted BevSource Group as saying that collagen will play a major role in the beverage landscape this year. The initial sales of Noni+Collagen show that the product is likely to enjoy a strong demand in other markets.

