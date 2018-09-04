Colorado Man Says Hemp Oil Relieved His Facial Paralysis

Curt Platt has lived with Bell’s palsy, a paralysis or weakness affecting part or all of the face, for about 12 years.

Platt was suffering a debilitating flare-up when he decided to try hemp oil as a possible treatment — and his story could point to yet another possible medical benefit of cannabidinol, or CBD.

A Hemp Oil Patient Finds Relief

Within minutes of trying a few drops of hemp oil from Denver-based World Class Health, Platt started to feel better within minutes, according to the testimonial he shared with the company.

Within 20 minutes, 90 percent of Platt's symptoms were gone; he now takes hemp oil daily and feels great, according to the company. Platt previously suffered from Bell's palsy flare-ups for about one month annually.

The condition affects about 40,000 Americans per year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

It's not a life-threatening condition, and most patients fully recover within one to two months.

The CBG Effect

No medical studies of medical marijuana's direct impact on Bell's palsy exist that Benzinga could find, but the general anti-inflammatory properties of medical marijuana and cannabinoids suggest it's worth a second look.

The tincture World Class Health provided to Platt is high in CBG, or cannabigerol. It's one of more than 110 identified cannabinoids present in marijuana, and it has analgesic, antibacterial, anticonvulsive, and anti-inflammatory properties, according to Ben Rippley, World Class Health's sales director.

World Class Health said it's taking advantage of the benefits of cannabinoids like CBG and aims to create products that would represent a synergy between CBD and other cannabinoids.

