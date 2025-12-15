Former Coinbase CTO Calls For Chinese-Style Specialized Cities In US: 'Spatial Concentration Works For Many Industries'

Investor and former Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CTO, Balaji Srinivasan, is calling attention to China's model of city-level industrial specialization, while hinting at something similar for the United States.

China’s Cities That ‘Specialize In Specific Products’

On Sunday, in a post on X, Srinivasan said, “China has many cities that specialize in specific products,” while citing examples such as “Cixi for hair dryers, Wenzhou for lighters, and Ningbo for home appliances.” He likened the model to Detroit's legacy in auto manufacturing and emphasized how spatial clustering has long existed in cultural sectors.

“We're familiar with this idea for cultural sectors, like NYC/Shanghai for finance, Silicon Valley/Shenzhen for tech, DC/Beijing for politics, and Hollywood/Hengdian for movies,” he said, while noting that such spatial concentration is worth embracing.

Being a vocal proponent of “startup societies and network states,” Srinivasan reiterated his earlier arguments regarding “drone zones and biotech boroughs” as a means of building a competitive edge in a globalized marketplace.

He noted that this vision for turning Detroit into a “drone valley” may already be taking shape. “This actually arguably happened in nearby Columbus with the Anduril factory,” he said.

The post reflects Srinivasan's broader vision of rethinking how cities are designed and how they could mirror the ecosystems built by China to effectively leverage networks and agglomeration.

Strategic Innovation Clusters Gain Steam

Chinese-style clusters are beginning to take shape in the United States, with states such as New Jersey rolling out the red carpet for strategic innovation clusters, with $20 million earmarked in its fiscal 2026 budget.

This essentially involves targeted incentives aimed at building and shaping tech talent clusters before they can organically mushroom on their own.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock