Amber International Is First Asian Listed Firm To Launch On-Chain Shares Under AMBRx Symbol

Amber International Holding Ltd. AMBR has become the first Asia-based public company to offer its stock on-chain, trading as AMBRx on the solana blockchain, CEO Wayne Huo confirmed on Tuesday during a live webinar hosted on Futubull by Futu.

Investors can access tokenized stocks like AMBRx alongside industry giants such as Apple, Tesla and Nvidia as part of the the xStocks Alliance, developed by Kraken and Swiss-based Backed, which offers round-the-clock on-chain access to U.S. equities and ETFs.

This new initiative from Amber comes not long after it raised $25.5 million through a private placement with participation from well-known investors including Mile Green, led by Thai conglomerate CP Group's Chatchaval Jiaravanon, and U.S. blockchain venture capital firm Pantera Capital. The company intends to use the funds to support its strategic investments in cryptocurrencies with high potential such as bitcoin, ethereum and solana, as part of the development of its $100 million crypto ecosystem reserve.

As a Singapore-based institutional crypto services provider, Amber has also been aggressively striking partnerships with other crypto industry players to broaden its influence in the sector and expand its service offerings.

