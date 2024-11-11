India's Annual iPhone Output Could Be Worth Up To $30B If Trump Tariffs Come Into Play: Report

Annual production of iPhones in India could be set to witness a significant surge, doubling to a whopping $30 billion if policies proposed by the Trump administration come into effect and result in a shift in global supply chains.

What Happened: India’s iPhone production will increase if newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threats of increased tariffs for Chinese products, reported the Economic Times.

Currently, India produces $15 billion-16 billion worth of iPhones annually. Trump campaigned to put 60% to 100% tariffs on Chinese imported goods.

In his first presidential term, Trump had levied 25% tariffs on Chinese products. Experts expect Apple to shift more production to India from China if Trump carries out his tariffs on Chinese products. The new capacity will reportedly create 2 lakh jobs and increase Indian contribution to iPhone production to 26% in the next years from 12%-14% currently.

Recently, Apple reportedly launched its first research and development centre in India to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing markets. The company is also looking to launch four new retail stores in India.

