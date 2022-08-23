Singapore July Core Inflation Soars To 13-Year High On Higher Food, Electricity Prices

Singapore’s core inflation stood at its highest level in over 13 years, rising to 4.8% in July from a year earlier, compared with 4.4% in June, driven by soaring prices of food, electricity, and gas, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore also showed that headline inflation came in at 7%.
Apart from higher core inflation, private transport and accommodation inflation also increased in July, it said. Food inflation came in higher due to steeper increases in the prices of both food services and non-cooked food.
Also Read: Why Singaporeans Are Rushing To Malaysia In Hordes, Causing Border Checkpoints To Choke
Services inflation also edged up as costs of outpatient services, airfares, and recreational and cultural services recorded larger increases, it said.
Outlook: A rise in inflation puts pressure on the central bank to hike its policy rates. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has already hiked its rates three times this year.
MAS stated core inflation is projected to stay elevated over the next few months before it begins to ease towards the end of the year. Car and accommodation cost increases are also likely to stay firm for the rest of the year, it said.
For the full year, core inflation is projected to average 3%–4%, the central bank said. Fresh shocks to global commodity prices as well as domestic wage pressures remain as upside risks to inflation, it projected.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.