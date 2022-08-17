New Zealand Central Bank Serves Up 4th Straight Rate Hike Amid 'Too High' Inflation, Warns More To Come

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to 3%.
"It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in an accompanying monetary policy statement.
RBNZ also said core consumer price inflation remained too high and labor resources were scarce.
Also Read: Alibaba Gains, EV Stocks Lose Shine: Hong Kong Traders Keenly Await Tencent Earnings
Inflation Target: The committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until the time they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3% per annum target range, the central bank said.
The committee agreed that further increases in the OCR were required in order to meet their inflation and employment objectives.
Expert Take: Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland told Bloomberg the release was “pretty hawkish under the hood."
“Our view is for a further 50bp increase in October, then two 25bp moves over November and February,” he said.
New Zealand Dollar: The USD/NZD pair was trading higher at 1.5768, rising from the recent low of 1.567.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.