With the U.S. set to release its consumer price index data on Wednesday, Gopikrishnan MS, former head of trading for South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, tells Benzinga readers how to effectively trade the USD/INR forex pair.
Source: Trading View
The Trade: U.S. data, such as PMI and NFP, have been surprising on the higher side in the last few weeks and that has led to strength in the dollar index. In this background, the CPI release is going to be crucial and could induce further volatility in global forex markets, the market expert said. "I have been running long positions on USD/INR August futures from the 78.95 level and would continue to run it through the CPI release."
Also Read: Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Stop Loss/Exit Plan: INR has outperformed other currencies in the mayhem since the break of the war and it will continue to do so, in his view. Factors like the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 bps rate hike, its relatively more hawkish tone, and foreign investors coming back into Indian equities should stop a steep fall in the INR.
"So, I am running my long position with a target of 80.60 with a tight stop of 79.30. At present, the USD/INR August futures are trading at 79.7325, according to Monday’s close. Indian currency market remains closed for Tuesday," the ace trader said.
Trade Logic: INR has become vulnerable recently due to a larger-than-expected trade deficit of $31 billion during the month of July.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.