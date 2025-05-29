Elizabeth Warren Demands Competitive AI Contracting At Pentagon Amid Silent Expansion Of Elon Musk's Grok: 'How Does DoD Plan To Ensure...'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) has reportedly urged the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to ensure competitive AI contracting, particularly in light of Elon Musk‘s AI chatbot, Grok, gaining traction within the federal government.

What Happened: Warren penned a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. The letter, seen by Reuters, emphasized the need for competitive AI contracting to prevent monopolization, which could lead to increased costs, concentrated risks and stifled innovation.

Warren’s letter, which did not specifically mention Grok, requested that the Pentagon address its AI acquisition practices, strategies to avoid being tied to a single contractor and its data collection safeguards. The Senator’s office set a deadline of June 11 for the Pentagon to respond.

"How does DoD plan to ensure government data is not used to illegally train commercially available AI algorithms?" wrote Warren.

Warren’s push for competitive AI contracting follows a previous report by the publication revealing that Musk’s DOGE team is expanding Grok’s use for data analysis — a move that could violate conflict-of-interest laws and put sensitive information on millions of Americans at risk.

Despite the recent guidance from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to promote a competitive American AI marketplace, national security and defense systems are exempt. Warren and Republican Senator Eric Schmitt have reintroduced a bill with provisions to boost AI competition in the Defense Department.

Why It Matters: Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has been a subject of controversy lately. It was reported that the AI tool, developed by Musk’s company xAI, is being quietly used within U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), despite lacking formal approval for such use. This has raised concerns about potential breaches of privacy laws and conflicts of interest.

Additionally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has criticized Grok, accusing it of spreading “fake news and propaganda.”

Warren’s call for competitive AI contracting at the Pentagon is a significant development in light of these controversies surrounding Musk’s AI technology. It reflects growing concerns about the potential risks and ethical implications of AI use in government agencies.

Image via Shutterstock

