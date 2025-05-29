China Tells US To 'Entirely' Revoke 'Wrongful Unilateral' Tariffs After Court Blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' Levies

China has called on the United States to entirely withdraw the unilateral tariff measures that a U.S. federal court recently blocked.

What Happened: The Xi Jinping-led nation has requested the United States to “fully cancel the wrongful unilateral tariff measures,” as per a report by RTHK on Thursday. This plea follows a U.S. federal court’s obstruction of most of President Donald Trump‘s extensive tariffs.

He Yongqian, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce, urged the United States to heed the “rational voices from the international community and domestic stakeholders.” She stressed the need for the United States to withdraw the unilateral tariff measures, which she termed ‘wrongful’.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the ruling of the Court of International Trade.

Why It Matters: China’s appeal comes in the wake of a significant ruling by a U.S. federal court that nullified global tariffs imposed by President Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The court’s decision, which emerged from two separate cases, could potentially halt the administration's trade war efforts. The tariffs were challenged by businesses and states, arguing they violated the Constitution's allocation of import duty authority to Congress.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and China agreed to reduce tariffs by 115 percentage points, lowering U.S. duties on Chinese goods to 30%. The move triggered a broad stock market rally, with the S&P 500 recovering to early March 2025 levels and reversing losses from Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement.

Further, economists and legal experts at The Cato Institute, a libertarian think-tank, have expressed their support for the ruling. Ilya Somin, the institute's Chair of Constitutional Studies, who was one of the co-counsels for the plaintiffs in the case, said the decision makes it clear that "the President was wrong to claim a virtually unlimited power to impose tariffs.”

