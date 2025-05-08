May 8, 2025 4:39 AM 2 min read

JD Vance Softens Tone, Says US And Europe Are On 'Same Team,' Calls Divide Talk 'Completely Ridiculous' Ahead Of EU Tariff Response

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has highlighted the importance of unity between the U.S. and Europe, marking a significant shift from his previous stance.

What Happened: Vance made these comments at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington on Wednesday. “I do still very much think the US and Europe are on the same team,” stated Vance, as reported by the South China Morning Post.  His comments stood in stark contrast to his February speech at a security forum in Munich, where he drew criticism in Europe for attacking EU policies on immigration and free speech.

In his latest address, Vance stressed the deep-rooted connections between Europe and the United States. He dismissed the notion of a significant divide between the two and said “..it's completely ridiculous to think that you're ever going to be able to drive a firm wedge between the United States and Europe."

Why It Matters: Vance’s change in tone comes amid a series of events that have strained US-Europe relations. In April, the EU’s crackdown on online speech led to potential tensions with the Trump administration. Later that month, concerns arose that China might exploit strained US-EU relations to its advantage in trade negotiations.

Earlier this week, France and the EU offered incentives worth millions to attract U.S. researchers in response to academic funding cuts in the U.S.

Vance’s recent remarks may be seen as an attempt to mend fences and strengthen ties between the US and Europe amid these challenges. Also, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated on Wednesday that the European Union's executive arm will provide more details on its proposed countermeasures to President Donald Trump‘s tariffs in an update scheduled for Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

