This Favorable Sign Appears On Snowflake's Chart

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Snowflake SNOW. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Snowflake, which is trading around $179.36 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Snowflake's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.04 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.15 0.14 0.11 0.01
Revenue Estimate 608.36M 575.72M 539.10M 467.25M
Revenue Actual 623.60M 589.01M 557.03M 497.25M

Also consider this overview of Snowflake analyst ratings:

