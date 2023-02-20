ñol


Golden Cross Appears Before Splunk Investors

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 20, 2023 9:47 AM | 2 min read

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Splunk SPLK. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Splunk, which is trading around $105.00 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Golden Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for long positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible long positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Splunk's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 0.25 -0.35 -0.74 -0.19
EPS Actual 0.83 0.09 -0.32 0.66
Revenue Estimate 846.93M 747.78M 628.75M 777.28M
Revenue Actual 929.77M 798.75M 674.08M 901.12M

Also consider this overview of Splunk analyst ratings:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

