Investors Rake In Over $5 Million During The First Half Of This Year Via Private Debt Investment Platform

Percent is an investment firm that hooks up companies with money. It’s not a bank or a brokerage firm but an online private debt platform. So far in 2022, the platform has placed several million dollars of debt offerings designed to put money into at least one relatively well-known venture capital-backed business.

According to the company's mid-year report, investors on the platform earned $5.4 million during the first half of the year, a 52% increase in earnings from the same time last year.

The company makes it possible for accredited investors to purchase private debt across a variety of industries. Recently, Percent managed a debt offering for Taiger that raised up to $5 million for the software maker involved in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) area.

Percent calls the company its “premier client for our corporate loans solutions.” The possibilities of a private debt platform are positive, according to Percent CEO and Founder Nelson Chu, who recently told FinTech Nexus News that the private credit sector is “a $9 trillion dollar market.”

The online platform “aggregates private-credit investments from a range of originators offering small-business, crypto, venture loans, litigation finance and more, including international debt investments,” per YieldTalk.com, a website that reviews alternative investment platforms.

Percent says it employs a rigorous vetting process when it comes to picking its partners. The platform looks for a reputable management team, proven experience in the underlying asset classes, a track record of successful investments and stringent due diligence and underwriting standards.

The private markets that Percent is pursuing show good growth, according to McKinsey’s Private Markets Annual Review for 2021. McKinsey says that “after a year of pandemic-driven turbulence that suppressed fundraising and deal activity, private markets rebounded across the board. Fundraising was up by nearly 20 percent year over year to reach a record of almost $1.2 trillion; dealmakers were busier than ever, deploying $3.5 trillion across asset classes; and assets under management grew to an all-time high of $9.8 trillion as of July, up from $7.4 trillion the year before.”

How much of that 2021 energy in the private markets will continue into the year 2022 is the question. Percent's recent debt offering of about $5 million on behalf of Taiger suggests a strong sense of potential in this sector for the rest of the year.

A lot depends on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, which may become clearer after the retreat for Fed officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The private debt markets as well as the public debt markets will be following what’s said there closely.

