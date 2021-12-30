Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Splunk's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Splunk, which is trading around $116.32 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

With that in mind, take a look at Splunk's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.69 -0.70 0.04 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.62 -0.91 0.38 Revenue Estimate 650.98M 562.82M 491.32M 682.03M Revenue Actual 664.75M 605.74M 502.05M 745.08M

Also consider this overview of Splunk analyst ratings:

