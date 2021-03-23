If You Invested $1,000 In Sony 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Have you ever wondered what your returns would be today if you invested in Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) 10 years ago? Sony Corporation is a Japanese corporation that is a leading provider of audio/video electronics and information technology products. Sony Corporation comprises Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Electronics, and Sony Corporation Of America.

Sony was founded on May 7, 1946, by Masaru Ibuka and the company is headquartered in Kōnan Minato, Tokyo. They operate as the largest video game company in the world and is one of the top music publishers in the United States in terms of its market share. Their gaming revenue exceeded $25 billion last year after they released the Playstation 5, which is the most popular video game console.

Sony Pictures Entertainment's global operations specialize in motion picture production, television production, television networks, and digital content creation. Sony Music Entertainment is a global recording company that has signed some of the largest musical artists and bands in the world. Their largest company is Sony Music Publishing which is a global music publisher and is home to some of the most famous music songwriters.

Sony was first seen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 1958 and later in September 1970 the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. If you'd invested $1,000 in SONY Corp on March 23, 2011, today that investment would be worth $3,405.97. This investment would have an annual rate of return of 13.02% and you would have made a total profit of $2,405.97.

Shares of Sony have shot up nearly 80% over the past year and they recently announced the upcoming launch of their diagonal CMOS image sensor. In January 2021, Sony unveiled the Airpeak Aircraft AI robotics brand which was designed to help further the company's footprint in the drone technology industry.

Sony's revenue in 2021 has already exceeded $76 billion and their current earnings per share equal $4.37. For years they have been recognized for their ability to innovate and for the quality of their many products. If Sony can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market.