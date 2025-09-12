Crane NXT Co. CXT said Friday it reached an agreement to acquire a stake in Antares Vision S.p.A., ANTVF with plans to take the Italian technology firm private. The move expands Crane NXT’s reach into life sciences and food and beverage markets.

Crane NXT will purchase about 30% of Antares Vision from Regolo S.p.A. and Sargas S.r.L. at 5 euros per share, valuing the transaction at roughly 120 million euros. Under Italian takeover rules, it will then launch a tender offer for all other outstanding shares at the same price, which places Antares Vision’s enterprise value at about 445 million euros (~$489.5 million).

Antares Vision develops inspection and detection systems and track-and-trace software to fight counterfeiting and improve supply chain visibility. Following completion, CXT intends to delist Antares Vision and integrate it as a subsidiary.

Aaron W. Saak, president and CEO of Crane NXT, said the deal strengthens its ability to provide secure technology solutions at a time when regulatory pressures and counterfeiting threats are rising.

Emidio Zorzella, chairman of Antares Vision, said joining Crane NXT will allow the company to expand its innovative offerings and deliver more value to customers worldwide.

Antares Vision reported revenue of about 200 million euros in 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin near 15%. Crane NXT expects the transaction to add to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year after closing and generate double-digit returns on invested capital within five years. Pending regulatory approvals, the companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2026.

Crane NXT held cash and cash equivalents of $152.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

Price Action: At last check Friday, CXT shares were trading higher by 3.34% at $64 premarket.

