LiDAR Detects Merger Between Cepton And Growth Capital Drawing Near

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Six LiDAR companies have gone public since 2020, raising $3.6+ billion as investors look for exposure to autonomous vehicles market

Cepton is merging with Growth Capital Acquisition Corp GCAC in the coming weeks in a deal valuing Cepton at $1.55 billion, with $231 million in pro forma cash on its balance sheet

Cepton has worked with the world’s biggest automotive OEMs, including General Motors and Ford, and garnered a $50 million investment for Japan’s Koito Manufacturing

As the race to fully autonomous vehicles (“AVs”) heats up, one particularly important pocket of the AV and advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”) markets is gaining momentum right along with it: LiDAR. LiDAR (short for “light detection and ranging”), developed for space applications and hyped for its potential in automotive applications, is moving beyond speculation and into revenue-generating reality. Investors are on board, with six LiDAR companies coming to market via special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) since 2020, raising over $3.6 billion in the process, and another, Cepton, Inc., is dialed-in to go public on or about February 10th through a merger with the Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: GCAC) SPAC.

LiDAR technology uses infrared laser beams to generate a three-dimensional map of the road and surrounding environment, serving, in a manner of speaking, as the eyes of an AV or ADAS. LiDAR is remarkably adept at detecting objects and measuring their distance from…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GCAC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GCAC

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.