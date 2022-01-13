SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Special Meeting In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Black Rifle Coffee Company

The SilverBox-Engaged Board of Directors Recommends Stockholders Vote "FOR" All Proposals in Advance of the Special Meeting on February 3, 2022

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (("SilverBox-Engaged", NASDAQ:SBEA), a special purpose acquisition company that is sponsored by SilverBox Capital LLC ("SilverBox Capital") and Engaged Capital LLC ("Engaged Capital"), today announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 of BRC Inc. (the "Registration Statement") related to SilverBox-Engaged's previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Authentic Brands LLC, the parent company of Black Rifle Coffee Company ("Black Rifle Coffee," "BRCC" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement provides important information about SilverBox-Engaged, Black Rifle Coffee and the Business Combination.

SilverBox-Engaged also announced it has established a record date of January 3, 2022 and a meeting date of February 3, 2022 for its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to approve the Business Combination with Authentic Brands LLC. Accordingly, SilverBox-Engaged has also filed its definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting with the SEC.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by SilverBox-Engaged's stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close following the Special Meeting.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange with its Class A common stock trading under the new ticker symbol, "BRCC" and its warrants trading under the new ticker symbol, "BRCC WS."