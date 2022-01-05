 Skip to main content

SharpLink Gaming Acquires FourCubed For ~$8.15M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:46am   Comments
SharpLink Gaming Acquires FourCubed For ~$8.15M
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBEThas acquired certain assets of FourCubed Management LLC and 6t4 Company (collectively, FourCubed) for $8.15 million.
  • The total consideration consists of $6.5 million in cash and the issuance of 600,000 restricted ordinary shares of SharpLink.
  • The transaction also provides for an earn-out payment of up to 600,000 additional restricted ordinary shares based on the acquired business attaining specific performance benchmarks.
  • The acquisition includes FourCubed's iGaming and affiliate marketing network. FourCubed owns and operates an international iGaming affiliate network comprised of over 12,000 sub-affiliates.
  • FourCubed has averaged annual revenues of more than $5.5 million for the past three years.
  • Price Action: SBET shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $2.65 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

