Bison Transport Acquires US Trucking Firm Hartt Transportation

Canadian trucking giant Bison Transport acquired Maine-based trucking company Hartt Transportation Systems in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in the northeastern U.S.

The acquisition, effective Friday, adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals — in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. The price was not disclosed.

"There is a great energy in this business and the people have a strong desire to continue to grow and prosper in a responsible way," Bison CEO Rob Penner said in a statement Monday. "We believe this acquisition to be foundational in strengthening our cross-border offerings and establishing Bison Transport USA as a Tier 1 US Domestic fleet, well-positioned to serve the growing needs of our customers."

The deal marks the first acquisition by Bison since the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company was acquired by Canadian agricultural and industrial conglomerate James Richardson & Sons in January.

Bison is one of Canada's largest trucking and logistics companies, with a fleet of around 2,000 trucks. The company also has a significant presence from its acquisitions of Wisconsin-based H.O. Wolding and Britton Transport in North Dakota.

Penner hinted in January that additional acquisitions could be coming under its new owner, James Richardson & Sons.

"The benefit to our side is that we're now part of a larger organization with access to a different level of resources available for future opportunities," Penner said.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image Sourced from Pixabay