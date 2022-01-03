 Skip to main content

Altra Acquires Nook Industries For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Altra Acquires Nook Industries For Undisclosed Sum

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) has acquired Nook Industries LLC for undisclosed financial terms.

  • Founded in 1969 by Joseph H. Nook, the Cleveland, Ohio-based Nook provides a broad-based offering of linear motion solutions.
  • Nook is expected to generate ~$42 million in revenue for FY21. Altra expects the transaction to be cash accretive to its earnings in 2022, excluding any one-time or acquisition-related costs.
  • Nook will be integrated into Altra's Thomson operating company in its Automation & Specialty segment.
  • This transaction advances Altra's strategy to focus on highly engineered products in the motion control and power transmission markets and expands its presence in medical, factory automation, and defense markets.
  • Altra anticipates annual cost and sales synergies of ~$6 million by year four of combined operations. Additionally, it expects to receive a tax benefit of ~$12 million to $15 million due to the acquisition of Nook.
  • Altra held cash and equivalents of $256.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AIMC shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $52.00 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

