NV5 Acquires AT Advanced Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has acquired AT Advanced Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., an international consulting firm providing commissioning management and engineering services for high-tech facilities and data centers. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1999, AT operates out of three offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India.
- The transaction was a combination of cash and stock and is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.
- NV5 noted AT Advanced Technologies complements its energy efficiency and building analytics services and expands the international commissioning capabilities.
- "Singapore is one of the largest and fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and AT Advanced Technologies' give us a competitive edge in capitalizing on data center market growth in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia," commented Dickerson Wright, Chairman & CEO of NV5.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $121.39 million as of October 2, 2021.
- Price Action: NVEE shares closed higher by 2.14% at $134.41 on Monday.
