 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NV5 Acquires AT Advanced Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
NV5 Acquires AT Advanced Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
  • NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEEhas acquired AT Advanced Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., an international consulting firm providing commissioning management and engineering services for high-tech facilities and data centers. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 1999, AT operates out of three offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India.
  • The transaction was a combination of cash and stock and is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.
  • NV5 noted AT Advanced Technologies complements its energy efficiency and building analytics services and expands the international commissioning capabilities.
  • "Singapore is one of the largest and fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and AT Advanced Technologies' give us a competitive edge in capitalizing on data center market growth in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia," commented Dickerson Wright, Chairman & CEO of NV5.
  • The company held cash and cash equivalents of $121.39 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares closed higher by 2.14% at $134.41 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVEE)

NV5 Acquires Global Realty Services For Undisclosed Sum
NV5 Pockets $15M Infrastructure Engineering Design Contract From NYCDDC
NV5 Global Bags $4M In Middle East Projects
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
CEO Of Nv5 Global Makes $4.5M Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com