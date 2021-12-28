ReneSola Power Agrees To Sell 12 MW Of Projects In Spain
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) has agreed to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The transaction is a share purchase agreement with the aream Group, an international solar investment company in Düsseldorf, Germany.
- Caravaca Project is owned by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which ReneSola Power and its partner jointly own.
- In this agreement, aream will purchase the company's ownership position in the SPV.
- The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage in early 2022.
- Price Action: SOL shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $5.99 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
