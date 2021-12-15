Tupperware Brands Sells Real Estate Related To Beauty Business In New Zealand
- Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) reported the sale and lease-back of its real estate assets associated with its Nutrimetics beauty business in New Zealand.
- The sale included two warehouses and a manufacturing facility and generated gross proceeds of NZ$20.5 million, or about $14 million.
- The company noted the sale aligns with its turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
- "Our goal remains to restore our iconic brand to sustained growth, and this transaction represents further progress toward that goal," said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
- Price Action: TUP shares traded lower by 1.78% at $13.78 on the last check Wednesday.
