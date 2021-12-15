 Skip to main content

Tupperware Brands Sells Real Estate Related To Beauty Business In New Zealand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUPreported the sale and lease-back of its real estate assets associated with its Nutrimetics beauty business in New Zealand.
  • The sale included two warehouses and a manufacturing facility and generated gross proceeds of NZ$20.5 million, or about $14 million. 
  • The company noted the sale aligns with its turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets.
  • "Our goal remains to restore our iconic brand to sustained growth, and this transaction represents further progress toward that goal," said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
  • Price Action: TUP shares traded lower by 1.78% at $13.78 on the last check Wednesday.

