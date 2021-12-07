View Enters Strategic Deal With RXR Realty On WorxWell Platform
- View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- WorxWell's data analytics platform integrates all building data, including occupancy, space usage, digital collaboration, work patterns, access control, air quality, temperature, and environmental factors, into a consolidated dashboard.
- RXR's WorxWell is currently deployed in 25 million square feet of office buildings.
- Acquiring WorxWell enables View to provide an integrated, end-to-end technology and product stack that seamlessly brings together software, sensors, and data from View and third parties, into a unified platform.
- Price Action: VIEW shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $4.58 on the last check Tuesday.
