F45 Training Acquires Australian Fitness Company Vive Active For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE: FXLV) has agreed to acquire Australian fitness company Vive Active for an undisclosed sum. Vive offers reformer and mat Pilates workouts through in-studio, at-home streaming, and on-demand classes.
  • The deal will result in F45's ownership of Vive's existing company-owned studios and Vive's at-home platform, Vive Stream. 
  • F45 intends to scale Vive by selectively adding new company-owned studios in key markets and accelerating the expansion of Vive in the U.S. and internationally.
  • The company expects to close the deal during the fourth quarter of 2021 and fund the acquisition with cash on hand. It held $18.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FXLV shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $15.92 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

