Gap Acquires AI Start-Up CB4 For Undisclosed Sum
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) has acquired the New York and Tel Aviv-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, Context-Based 4 Casting Ltd (CB4), for an undisclosed sum. Irad Ben-Gal and Gonen Singer founded CB4.
- CB4 uses AI and machine learning tools to transform retail operations, increase sales and improve the customer experience through predictive analytics and demand sensing.
- CB4's team will join Gap as full-time employees as part of the acquisition.
- Gap held $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of July 31, 2021.
- Price Action: GPS shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $23.83 on the last check Monday.
