Primo Water Takes Minority Stake In Sipple Hydration Stations
- Sustainable drinking water solutions provider Primo Water Corp (NYSE: PRMW) has agreed to purchase a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, a network of hydration stations in the UK providing water refills. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The agreement allows Primo to participate in the UK market and to expand the Sipple Hydration Stations to other markets in Primo's footprint.
- Primo held cash and equivalents of $114.2 million as of July 3, 2021.
- Price Action: PRMW shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $17.11 on the last check Wednesday.
