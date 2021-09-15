 Skip to main content

Primo Water Takes Minority Stake In Sipple Hydration Stations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
  • Sustainable drinking water solutions provider Primo Water Corp (NYSE: PRMWhas agreed to purchase a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, a network of hydration stations in the UK providing water refills. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The agreement allows Primo to participate in the UK market and to expand the Sipple Hydration Stations to other markets in Primo's footprint.
  • Primo held cash and equivalents of $114.2 million as of July 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: PRMW shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $17.11 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

