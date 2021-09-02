 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PGT Innovations Acquires Anlin Windows & Doors For $126M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
PGT Innovations Acquires Anlin Windows & Doors For $126M
  • PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTIagreed to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows & Doors, for a purchase price of ~$126 million. 
  • The Clovis, California-based Anlin, a brand for vinyl windows and doors in the remodel and replacement market, will operate under the Western Business Unit of PGT Innovations. 
  • Anlin generated ~$106 million in sales during the trailing twelve months ending in July 2021, with a mid-teen adjusted EBITDA. 
  • PGT Innovations paid approximately 8.5x pre-synergies and expects the purchase to be accretive.
  • Anlin CEO John Maloney will remain at the company in an advisory role, with Mark Maloney assuming the position of VP and General Manager of Anlin effective as the transaction close, which is expected to occur in early Q4.
  • PGT Innovations has committed senior secured financing to fund the deal. It held cash and cash equivalents of $47.59 million as of July 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: PGTI shares are trading higher by 2.48% at $21.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Stock Falls After Mixed Q2 Results
Recap: PGT Innovations Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com